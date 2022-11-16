Just two days from now, Weyes Blood’s new album And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow will be out in the world. Today, Stereogum Halloween shopping partner Natalie Mering has shared one more single from the album to go along with “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” and “Grapevine.”

“God Turn Me Into A Flower” is a spellbinding spectral ballad that features keyboards by Daniel Lopatin and some of Mering’s most haunting melodies to date. There’s a good chance it’ll get you really, really excited for the new album. “The soft rave has begun,” Mering writes on Twitter. Listen below.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is out 11/18 on Sub Pop.