One day after being nominated for multiple 2023 Grammys for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, including Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album, Kendrick Lamar has shared a video for “Rich Spirit,” which he performed on Saturday Night Live last month. Directed by Calmatic, the “Rich Spirit” visuals follow videos for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95,” and “We Cry Together” and finds Lamar dancing alone, in a series of different outfits, in what looks to be a rather analog motel room. Watch below.