Kendrick Lamar Releases Video For “Rich Spirit”

News November 16, 2022 5:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Kendrick Lamar Releases Video For “Rich Spirit”

News November 16, 2022 5:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

One day after being nominated for multiple 2023 Grammys for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, including Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album, Kendrick Lamar has shared a video for “Rich Spirit,” which he performed on Saturday Night Live last month. Directed by Calmatic, the “Rich Spirit” visuals follow videos for “The Heart Part 5,” “N95,” and “We Cry Together” and finds Lamar dancing alone, in a series of different outfits, in what looks to be a rather analog motel room. Watch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Neighbourhood Fire Drummer Accused Of Groping The Marías Singer

2 days ago 0

Paramore Change The Cover Of Their 2013 Self-Titled Album

1 day ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Hannibal Buress

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Beyoncé’s “Baby Boy” (Feat. Sean Paul)

3 days ago 0

Stream The First Act Of Smashing Pumpkins’ New 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest