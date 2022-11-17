Jimmy Fallon Is Not Dead — He Had Patti Smith On To Talk About Keanu Reeves

Two nights ago, the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon trended on Twitter. Jimmy Fallon was not actually dead. He’s still not dead. The hashtag was a joke; it was mostly pictures of James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel. Fallon himself did not seem to think it was funny, and Twitter’s new owner wasn’t especially interested in helping him out.

Fix what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

Last night, Jimmy Fallon went on his Tonight Show to assure the world that he is not, in fact, dead. He just talked a bit about how it’s weird when people think you’re dead but you’re not dead.

And he brought out a gospel choir.

Fallon also did something that most dead people don’t get to do: He interviewed Patti Smith. Smith was promoting her new book A Book Of Days, which is probably the second-best music-related book to come out this week. (You already know what #1 is.) Smith talked to Fallon about the viral picture she took with Keanu Reeves and about how she had no idea that Keanu is so popular. But Smith also made a point to say how much she likes Keanu and that the John Wick movies are “so awesome,” which is true facts. Here’s her interview.

Last night was also the final night of Bruce Springsteen’s three-night stand on The Tonight Show to promote his new soul covers album Only The Strong Survive. A lot of people probably thought that Springsteen and his old collaborator Patti Smith would sing together, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Smith told the story about working with Springsteen on “Because The Night,” and Springsteen sang his cover of the Commodores’ “Nightshift.” Here’s that performance.

And here’s Springsteen’s performance from Tuesday night — his performance of Tyrone Davis’ 1970 song “If I Could Turn Back The Hands Of Time.”

A Book Of Days is out now via Penguin Random House. Only The Strong Survive is out now on Columbia. Jimmy Fallon continues to draw breath.