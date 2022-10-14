Bruce Springsteen – “Nightshift” (The Commodores Cover)

New Music October 14, 2022 12:12 AM By James Rettig
0

Bruce Springsteen – “Nightshift” (The Commodores Cover)

New Music October 14, 2022 12:12 AM By James Rettig
0

A couple weeks ago, Bruce Springsteen announced a new covers album called Only The Strong Survive, the Boss’ follow-up to 2020’s Letter To You. It’ll offer up his take on a bunch of different soul songs, and he’s already shared his version of Frank Wilson’s 1965 single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).” Today, he’s back with the album’s second single, a cover of the Commodores’ “Nightshift,” which came out on Motown in 1985.

From a press release: “An essential song selection in the early creation of Only The Strong Survive, the track inspired Springsteen, his producer Ron Aniello and engineer Rob Lebret to christen themselves ‘The Nightshift’ while finishing this new record.”

Check out the “Nightshift” cover below.

Only The Strong Survive is out 11/11 via Columbia.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

3 days ago 0

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba

19 hours ago 0

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

3 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wild Pink ILYSM

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest