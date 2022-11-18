Ab-Soul – “Gang’Nem” (Feat. Fre$H)

Ariona Guerra

New Music November 18, 2022 3:33 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Ab-Soul – “Gang’Nem” (Feat. Fre$H)

Ariona Guerra

New Music November 18, 2022 3:33 PM By Chris DeVille
0

After reemerging with “Hollandaise” in the spring, the mercurial TDE rapper Ab-Soul has been kicking out new singles consistently this fall, including “Moonshooter” and “Do Better.” As you might have guessed, it’s been leading up to an album.

Herbert, the first new Ab-Soul LP in six years, will be out in December. (So will fellow TDE star SZA’s long-awaited S.O.S.; I guess Top Dawg decided to clear out the queue after all those years.) Along with the new album announcement, Ab-Soul has shared another single today. On the Sounwave-produced Fre$h collab “Gang’Nem,” Ab-Soul adopts a tone and cadence that reminds me of Danny Brown. “All my naysayers are eatin’ crow/ ‘Cause we reapin’ everything that we can sow,” he raps. “Needle and thread in my head, I’m a string theorist/ Everything is connected and we the seamstresses.”

Watch director Omar Jones’ video for the track below.

Herbert is out 12/16 via TDE.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Frantz Tells Bob Dylan To “Suck A Dick” In Response To Talking Heads Slight

2 days ago 0

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

1 day ago 0

Paramore Change The Cover Of Their 2013 Self-Titled Album

3 days ago 0

Grammy Nominations 2023: Surprises, Snubs, & More Takeaways

3 days ago 0

Fans Are Still Throwing Shit At Harry Styles And Now He Got Hit In The Eye With A Skittle

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest