After reemerging with “Hollandaise” in the spring, the mercurial TDE rapper Ab-Soul has been kicking out new singles consistently this fall, including “Moonshooter” and “Do Better.” As you might have guessed, it’s been leading up to an album.

Herbert, the first new Ab-Soul LP in six years, will be out in December. (So will fellow TDE star SZA’s long-awaited S.O.S.; I guess Top Dawg decided to clear out the queue after all those years.) Along with the new album announcement, Ab-Soul has shared another single today. On the Sounwave-produced Fre$h collab “Gang’Nem,” Ab-Soul adopts a tone and cadence that reminds me of Danny Brown. “All my naysayers are eatin’ crow/ ‘Cause we reapin’ everything that we can sow,” he raps. “Needle and thread in my head, I’m a string theorist/ Everything is connected and we the seamstresses.”

Watch director Omar Jones’ video for the track below.

Herbert is out 12/16 via TDE.