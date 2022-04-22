Ab-Soul – “Hollandaise”

Earlier this month, Schoolboy Q came back with his triumphant new single “Soccer Dad.” Next month, Kendrick Lamar will release his long-awaited new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. And now, Kendrick and Schoolboy’s old teammate Ab-Soul has made his return, too.

Ab-Soul hasn’t made an album since 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt., and before this morning, he hadn’t released a proper single since “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle” two years ago. But Ab-Soul has recently been hinting at a new album and even soliciting a Kanye West collaboration on Twitter. Today, he’s released the hard-but-reflective new song “Hollandaise.” Over a Kal Banx beat, Soulo reflects on a dangerous upbringing and brings some forced wordplay. (As far as I can tell, the title is a play on the similarity between “been addicted” and “Benedicted” — as eggs Benedict.) Listen to “Hollandaise” below.

“Hollandaise” is out now on TDE.

