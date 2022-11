Smashing Pumpkins wrapped up their 2022 arena tour with Jane’s Addiction with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Willow Smith — who released a new album as Willow, <COPINGMECHANISM> earlier this year — joined the band at the final show of the tour to play guitar on Siamese Dream single “Cherub Rock.” Smith was a guest on Billy Corgan’s podcast last month. Watch video of her appearance below.