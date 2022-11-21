Elton John launched his farewell tour in 2018. The pandemic put that trek on pause, but it didn’t end the tour. That tour is still going on; Elton has dates lined up until next summer. Last night, though, Elton John played what promises to be his last American show. He returned to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the venue he first played in a series of iconic 1975 concerts. Last night’s show was broadcast live on Disney+, and it included a few duets with famous friends.

The first of last night’s big duets was “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” which Elton John first recorded for his Caribou album in 1974. Eighteen years later, Elton and George Michael recorded a live duet version of that song, which became a #1 hit. At Dodger Stadium last night, Elton and Brandi Carlile sang “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” together. Here’s a fan-made video.

Later in the show, Elton busted out a gigantic hit that’s also a live rarity. In 1976, Elton and Kiki Dee spent a month at #1 with their duet “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” Before last night, Elton hadn’t performed “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” live since 2016, and he hadn’t performed it with Kiki Dee since 2006. Last night, they seemed delighted to be singing together again. Here’s a fan-made video.

Near the end of the show, Elton John and Dua Lipa also sang “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” together. Earlier this year, that song became Elton’s first top-10 US hit in 24 years. Here’s that performance.

If you’ve got Disney+, you can watch a much higher-quality video of that entire show here.