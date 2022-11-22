Early next year, Blur drummer Dave Rowntree will release Radio Songs, his first-ever solo album. Rowntree has already released the early tracks “London Bridge,” “Devil’s Island,” and “HK.” Today, Rowntree has also shared “Tape Measure,” a moody new pop song built around a Bollywood sample. Here’s what Rowntree says about the song:

Anxiety — an unpleasant emotion of inner turmoil and dread. We’re fundamentally herd animals, whose main defensive tactic is running away and hiding. We’ve no sharp claws or teeth to fight with. So we’re over sensitized to danger. We see shapes in the shadows, faces in the fire. Disaster always lurks on the grey edges of our consciousness. On the upside, come the zombie apocalypse, we anxious people will already be in hiding, leaving all you smug normies to have your brains eaten.

Listen below.

Radio Songs is out 1/20 via Cooking Vinyl. Pre-order it here.