Blur’s members have been in side project mode since the band went back on hiatus following the release of The Magic Whip in 2015. Graham Coxon teamed up with Rose Elinor Dougall for a new band called the WAEVE, and they just put out a new track together today. Blur drummer Dave Rowntree is gearing up to release his debut solo album, Radio Songs, in January, and he’s shared “London Bridge” and “Devil’s Island” from it so far. Today, he’s back with another single, “HK.”

“HK was written on tour with Blur in Hong Kong,” Rowntree said. “I fell in love with the city before the plane had even landed – a new record for me. The track was inspired by Hong Kong’s beauty, claustrophobia, and sense of dark foreboding, set against the backdrop of a chaotic Chinese radio station.”

Check it out below.

Radio Songs is out 1/20 via Cooking Vinyl.