SOS is finally here. Five and half years after Ctrl — during which SZA voiced frustration with her label Top Dawg — and days after announcing the release date on SNL, the R&B star has released her sophomore album. It boasts guest spots from Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Lizzo (who has an uncredited feature on “F2F”). Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “The Stomp” and Björk’s “Hidden Place” are both sampled on “Forgiveless.”

SOS may have had more features if all of the requested collaborators managed to get their parts in on time. Appearing on Hot97’s Nessa On Air this week, SZA said she understood why those verses never arrived, as she’s struggled to make deadlines herself. “For a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse – so I can’t be too mad,” she said. “But also, on the same token, it’s like, ‘Damn this sucks, I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me.’ But I’m sure they felt the same way for me.”

Of Bridgers’ contribution, she said, “I’m grateful Phoebe showed up for me, I didn’t think she would come to the studio in person. She did, which is crazy. We laughed, it’s just hilarious.”

Among the credited writers on SOS are Jay Versace, Ant Clemons, the Neptunes, DJ Dahi, Babyface, Jeff Bhasker, Emile Haynie, Shellback, and Rodney Jerkins.

Last weekend on SNL, SZA performed “Shirt” and “Blind” and appeared in the digital short “Big Boys.”

A music video for “Nobody Gets Me” drops on Friday and a deluxe SOS appears in the cards too.

Listen below.

SOS is out now on TDE/RCA.