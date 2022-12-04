SZA Performs On SNL, Announces S.O.S. Release Date

SZA was the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. She performed her great new single “Shirt” and debuted a new song, “Blind.” Both tracks will presumably appear on her upcoming album S.O.S. — at the end of the “Shirt” performance, the backdrop briefly revealed the album’s release date: December 9, aka this coming Friday.

SZA also appeared in a music video sketch called “Big Boys,” which was about cuffing season. Also in that sketch was the episode’s host Keke Palmer, who revealed a pregnancy bump during her opening monologue. Palmer was also in a sketch, along with a whole bunch of others, about Drake exes unionizing.

Here’s an S.O.S. teaser with a little bit of the studio version of “Blind”:

Other tidbits from this album: Natasha Lyonne had a cameo during a Hello Kitty sketch, and Kel Mitchell appeared in a pre-taped Kenan & Kelly skit.

Next week’s musical guest is Brandi Carlile, followed by Yeah Yeah Yeahs on December 17 for the last SNL episode of the year.

