The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Yo La Tengo - "Fallout"

Yo La Tengo have been doing this so well for so long. At this point, they’ve marked out a vast but distinctive sonic territory, eclectic in taste but unmistakable in practice. Within their aesthetic, there are a few recurring archetypes, but maybe the best of them is the droning, fuzzed-out pop song where gentle melody and violent distortion seem to be holding each other in equilibrium. You know the type: “From A Motel 6.” “Tom Courtenay.” “Sugarcube.” “Cherry Chapstick.” The chugging, chiming lead single from their upcoming This Stupid World is the latest addition to that lineage. “I wanna fall out of time,” Ira Kaplan sings on “Fallout,” extending that last note until it blurs into the wash of harmonic noise. “Turn back unwind.” This is comfort food for indie-rock lifers, the kind of song we’ll accept from Yo La Tengo over and over while marveling at their ability to still deliver the goods all these years later. I want to be greedy and request an alternate ballad version of “Fallout” with Georgia Hubley on vocals, but frankly even one YLT song this excellent four decades into their career is a greater blessing than this world deserves. —Chris