The Gummy Awards: Vote For The Best Music Of 2022

Now that the Stereogum staff has begun rolling out our coverage of the year’s best music, it’s time for you to officially voice your own opinions. Our annual readers’ poll the Gummy Awards is live. Below, you can vote for one (1) album and one (1) song from 2022. Tracks released before this year that were included on a 2022 album or made a significant impact on this year are eligible, so if you’re looking to hype up an early single from your favorite January LP or repeat Kate Bush’s Song Of The Summer success, go nuts.

Voting will be open until noon ET on Thursday, Dec. 15. In exchange for your ballot, we ask for an email address that we will not sell or distribute in any way; we’ll merely use it to subscribe you to our weekly newsletter if you select “yes.” (Great newsletter IMO.) So think hard, cast your votes, and campaign for your favorites in the comments section if you wish.