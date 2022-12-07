We’ve been publishing a year-end list spotlighting EPs for a while now, and they are not exactly conducive to mapping out any sort of trends. Below, you’ll find music of varying stripes: hardcore firestarters, star-making rap collections, a fair share of reliably consistent or exceptionally promising indie rock. The one thing I will note about 2022 is that there are more split EPs here than usual. Perhaps that’s a lingering effect of the pandemic, as bands are still recuperating to record their own full-lengths, or maybe the sense of forming a community over the course of a handful songs seemed more appealing than ever before.

Our 25 Great EPs list is meant as an addendum to Stereogum’s 50 Best Albums Of 2022 list so that we can celebrate this year’s shorter releases and highlight a larger pool of music. (Lists for specific genres will also follow in the weeks to come.) We collectively voted on these as a staff, but every year I write about all of them and make some final decisions about what to include and exclude, which means that the results probably trend toward my taste a bit more than a true consensus list might.

That also means that the EPs list is not meant to be exhaustive or definitive, but what list really is? Because of their very nature, EPs sometimes slip through the cracks. We are eager to hear your picks in the comments below.

Read on for Stereogum’s list of 25 Great EPs From 2022, which are presented alphabetically by artist. You can also hear selections in playlist form on Spotify and Apple Music. —James Rettig