ABC Cancels Next Week’s Backstreet Boys Christmas Special After Nick Carter Accused Of Raping A Fan In 2001

ABC has canceled a Backstreet Boys holiday special that was scheduled to air next week. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellation of A Very Backstreet Holiday — which was pegged to the boy band’s recent Christmas album of the same name — is due to a lawsuit filed Thursday accusing Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter of rape in 2001.

In a civil lawsuit filed in Nevada, Shannon “Shay” Ruth alleges that Carter raped her in 2001, when she was 17, on his tour bus after a concert in Tacoma, Washington. Ruth says the singer selected her from among a group of autograph seekers, gave her an alcoholic beverage called “VIP juice,” and assaulted her. The lawsuit alleges Carter similarly assaulted three other anonymous Jane Does between 2003 and 2006. Speaking to Page Six, Carter’s lawyer Michael Holtz called the allegations “not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue” and alleged that Ruth was being manipulated by “an opportunistic lawyer.”

This is not the first time Carter has been accused of rape. In 2017, Melissa Schuman of the girl group Dream wrote a blog post accusing Carter of raping her in 2002 on the set of a TV movie they appeared in together. Carter denied those allegations as well. At the time, Schuman said she’d been emboldened to come forward after reading of other sexual assault allegations against Carter dating to 2006.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit rainn.org.