Watch Phoebe Bridgers Play Sally In The Nightmare Before Christmas London Concerts
Last night, Phoebe Bridgers made her debut as Sally in the two-night live version of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Joined by Danny Elfman, who reprised his original role as Jack Skellington, and Ken Page, who returned as Oogie Boogie, Bridgers sang renditions of “Sally’s Song” and “Kidnap The Sandy Claws” and was accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra. A second performance featuring Bridgers will be held tonight. Watch some fan-shot footage of Bridgers below.