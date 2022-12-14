In 2019, Cash Langdon and Nora Button, two former members of the DC power-pop band Saturday Night, got together to form a new project called Caution. Caution released their self-titled debut EP last year, and they followed it up earlier this year with the full-length album Arcola. This must’ve been a logistical challenge, with Langdon now living in Alabama and Button in Minneapolis, but they got it done. They’re still getting it done. Today, Caution have come out with a new standalone single, and it’s a jam.

Caution’s new song is called “To Decide,” and it was written almost exactly one year ago. The duo says that they made the “To Decide” demo on the first day of 2022 and that “the cold darkness of Minneapolis winter had pervaded my mood.” (That’s presumably Button talking there.) But “To Decide” doesn’t sound bleak. Instead, it’s a fuzzy, reverbed-dipped garage-pop banger with riffs and hooks and tambourines. Good song! Listen below.

<a href="https://cautioncaution.bandcamp.com/track/to-decide">To Decide by Caution</a>

“To Decide” is out now on Hardly Art.