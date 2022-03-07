Nora Button and Cash Langdon, the two members of the blurry indie-pop duo Caution, first worked together as members of the Washington, DC power-pop group Saturday Night. These days, Button and ML are living far apart from one another — Button in Minneapolis and Langdon in Birmingham, Alabama — but they’re still making music together. Last year, Caution landed on our radar their promising self-titled EP. Today, they’ve announced that they’ll release their first full-length next month.

Caution’s debut album is called Arcola, and it’s named after a small Illinois city that’s halfway between where the two members of the band are living. In a press release, Langdon says, “Me and Nora can’t escape this ‘we’re apart’ thing. It felt perfect to make the title something that is quite literally the distance between us.” The members of Caution recorded the album remotely, with both of them working separately in their respective homes. But first single “Fuck It Up” doesn’t sound like it’s been patched together.

“Fuck It Up” is a lo-fi pop song that’s just slightly warped and discordant. The guitars have a real ’90s-indie angularity to them, and the pillowy harmonies hit just right. The track reminds me a bit of prime Helium, and that’s a good thing. Check it out below.

<a href="https://cautioncaution.bandcamp.com/album/arcola">Arcola by Caution</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Swerve”

02 “Fuck It Up”

03 “Hand That Looks Like Mine”

04 “Plainspeakers”

05 “Calendar Of Waiting Stress”

06 “Start”

07 “Red Rose”

08 “Volatile”

Arcola is out 4/29 on Born Yesterday Records.