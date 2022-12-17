Watch Billie Eilish Perform “Redbone” With Childish Gambino In LA

Billie Eilish played a third and final show of her mini-residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last night, where she brought out Donald Glover, who performed as Childish Gambino for the first time since 2019. The two teamed up for a stripped-down rendition of “Redbone,” which Glover originally released in 2016.

Taking place two days before Eilish’s 21st birthday, the show also featured a round of “Happy Birthday” from the singer’s family. Eilish then performed “When I Was Older” to mark the occasion. Also during the final Happier Than Ever: Hometown Encore, Khalid came out to sing his and Eilish’s 2018 collab “Lovely.”

Earlier this week, at the first of the three Kia Forum shows, Eilish sang “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and brought out Labrinth for a couple of duets on songs from the Euphoria soundtrack. On the second night, Eilish brought out Dave Grohl, and the two sang the Foo Fighters’ 1998 anthem “My Hero” as an acoustic duet. That night, Eilish also welcomed fellow LA performer Phoebe Bridgers for a duet of “Motion Sickness.”

In other Donald Glover news, the Atlanta actor is set to star in and produce a new, currently untitled Spider-Man project written by Myles Murphy, the son of Eddie Murphy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new project will be about Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler.

Watch Eilish and Glover perform “Redbone” below, plus check out some fan-shot footage of Eilish and Khalid.

I got to see Billie Eilish bring out Childish Gambino on the last show of her Hometown Encore shows. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SG2oGqcnfB — Edward (@ed_vargas30) December 17, 2022