Right now, Billie Eilish is in the middle of a three-run show at her hometown arena, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, at the first of those shows, Eilish sang “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and brought out Labrinth for a couple of duets on songs from the Euphoria soundtrack. Last night, Eilish played her second Forum show. She sang “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” again, and she also brought out a pair of surprise guests.

About halfway through last night’s show, Billie Eilish ended an acoustic mini-set by introducing Dave Grohl. Grohl has said nice things about Eilish before, even comparing her to Nirvana back in 2019, and Eilish presented the Foo Fighters with the Global Icon Award at the VMAs last year. Earlier this year, after the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Eilish performed at the Grammys in a Taylor Hawkins shirt. Last night, Eilish and Grohl, in a clear tribute to Hawkins, sang the Foo Fighters’ 1998 anthem “My Hero” as an acoustic duet. Here’s a fan-made video:

Later in the night, Billie Eilish also brought out Phoebe Bridgers, her fellow Los Angeles singer-songwriter and live Nightmare Before Christmas role-player. Eilish and Bridgers have played some of the same benefit shows in the past, and Bridgers covered Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over” earlier this year, but I had no idea these guys were friends. Last night, they seemed very happy to see each other, and they sang Bridgers’ Stranger In The Alps banger “Motion Sickness” together. The videos show that the whole LA audience knew all the words. Good for them! Here’s one live video of that performance:

And here’s one of those cut-together edits of shorter clips:

Billie Eilish will play her third and final Forum show tonight.