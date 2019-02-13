Dave Grohl Compares Billie Eilish To Nirvana, Says She’s Proof Rock Isn’t Dead

Dave Grohl has weighed in on the future of rock music, and the future is Billie Eilish. According to him, anyway. In a new interview with the current Foo Fighter, he compared Eilish to his old band and pointed to her as evidence that rock and roll is not dead.

“My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish,” he said. “The same thing is happening with her that happened with Nirvana in 1991. People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”

This isn’t the first time that Grohl has predicted the future of music. Last year, he noted that Lil Pump could be the future of punk: “For me punk rock is about a state of independence and if that’s Lil Pump then so be it. It’s about being free to do whatever the hell you want to do.”

Billie Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is out next month.