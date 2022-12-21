Mac DeMarco is back with his annual Christmas release, continuing a tradition that has previously brought us renditions of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” and “Wonderful Christmastime.” This time DeMarco has chosen to cover “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” in loose, loungey style. Watch a lo-fi video for the track below.

In other DeMarco news, despite rumors of his retirement, Stereogum can confirm he’s not hanging it up. A rep for DeMarco denied the claim, and when we asked Mac himself he responded with this photo of Obi-Wan Kenobi: