Back in 2020, ††† (Crosses) — the duo of Deftones’ Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez — started a new holiday tradition by releasing a cover around Christmas Eve. The first year gave us a cover of Cause & Effect’s “The Beginning Of The End“; last year, the pair covered Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses.” This year, ††† returned with their first new original music in eight years, which culminated in the PERMANENT.RADIANT EP that came out earlier this month. And today they’re back with their now-annual cover — this year’s is of George Michael’s “One More Try.” Check it out below.

