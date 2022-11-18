††† (aka Crosses), the duo of Deftones singer Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, returned Christmas Eve 2021 with a cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses” — their first new song since 2014. Last March, they shared two new originals: “Initiation” and “Protection.” Late last month, they returned with “Vivien,” the lead single from a new EP, PERMANENT.RADIENT. Today, ††† are back again with another taste of their upcoming six-track project.

“Sensation” is thudding, atmospheric track that makes the most of its empty space before leveling up into a room-filling, distortion-heavy chorus. Listen below.

PERMANENT.RADIENT is out 12/9 on Warner.