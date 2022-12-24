Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O Join Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin For Hanukkah Sessions

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are still rolling out “Hanukkah Sessions” videos from their recent live set at Largo in LA featuring an exciting cast of characters: Beck, Tenacious D, Karen O, Pink, Dave’s very talented daughter Violet Grohl, Judd Apatow, and Kurstin’s the Bird And The Bee bandmate Inara George. Over the last five nights of Hanukkah, Kurstin and Grohl have shared a cover of Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel,” as sung by Judd Apatow, “Get This Party Started” with Pink, 10cc’s “The Things We Do For Love” with Inara George, Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” sung by Violet Grohl, Beck singing his 2005 track “E-Pro,” and today’s offering: Karen O singing Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ 2009 classic “Heads Will Roll.”

“Leave it to us to get the only non-Jewish member of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs to Hanukkah-ize one of their signature songs,” Kurstin and Grohl shared in an intro note to the performance. Watch that below.