Watch Beck Play “E-Pro” With Dave Grohl & The Bird And The Bee For Hanukkah

A few weeks ago, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin recorded a live set at Largo in Los Angeles with a whole bunch of guests, including Beck, Tenacious D, Karen O, Pink, Judd Apatow, and Kurstin’s the Bird And The Bee bandmate Inara George. That show ended up being Grohl and Kurstin’s third annual edition of their famous Hanukkah Sessions, and they began rolling out individual performances on December 18, aka the first night of Hanukkah.

Kicking things off with a cover of Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel,” as sung by Judd Apatow, Kurstin and Grohl have also shared live performances of “Get This Party Started” with Pink, 10cc’s “The Things We Do For Love” with the Bird And The Bee’s Inara George, Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” sung by Violet Grohl, and tonight’s offering: Beck singing his 2005 track “E-Pro” with some help from the Bird And The Bee.

“It’s a little known fact that our favorite Grammy-winning Guero actually has Jewish roots,” Grohl shared via Foo Fighters’ social accounts. “From Adonai to Odelay, it’s Beck with ‘E-Pro!'”

Watch those performances with Pink, Beck, Violet Grohl, and Inara George below.