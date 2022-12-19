Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions Return With A Cover Of Blood, Sweat & Tears From Judd Apatow

News December 18, 2022 7:44 PM By James Rettig
0

In 2020, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin started The Hanukkah Sessions, a series of eight new covers released over the eight nights of the holiday. They did it again last year and this year they’re going even bigger. Earlier this month, the pair held an in-person event to tease this year’s contributors and cover selections.

Participants included Beck, Tenacious D, Karen O, Pink, Inara George, and Grohl’s teenage daughter Violet. Songs covered include “Heads Will Roll,” “E-Pro,” “Get The Party Started,” The Spirit Of Radio,” The Things We Do For Love,” “At Seventeen,” “Spinning Wheel,” and group renditions of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” and David Lee Roth “Just A Gigolo.”

That’s more than eight songs, so to be determined what will end up making the cut for 2022’s The Hanukkah Sessions. But Grohl and Kurstin have kicked things off with a cover of Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel,” as sung by Judd Apatow.

“A little blood and plenty of schvitz went into this year’s Hanukkah Sessions — but the only tears you’ll be shedding will be tears of nachas when you hear Judd Apatow sing ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & (No) Tears!” reads the video’s official description.

Watch below.

