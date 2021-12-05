Watch Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Cover Kiss For Hanukkah

It’s the event you’ve all been waiting for: The final cover in Dave Grohl’s now seemingly annual Hanukkah series. After starting up the tradition last year with producer Greg Kurstin, Grohl once again covered a song by a Jewish musician for each day of the holiday’s eight crazy nights. This year’s round of covers has included the Clash, Billy Joel, Amy Winehouse, Van Halen, Barry Manilow, the Ramones, and Lisa Loeb.

And the final cover of 2021 is (drum roll) Kiss’ “Rock And Roll All Nite.” Grohl and Kurstin, of course, donned the traditional face paint for their accompanying performance video. “Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night 8!” Grohl wrote in a statement. “And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!!”

Watch below.