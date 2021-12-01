Watch Dave Grohl And Greg Kurstin Cover Van Halen’s “Jump” For Hanukkah

News December 1, 2021 6:01 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Another night of Hanukkah, another cover song from Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin. After covering the Ramones, Lisa Loeb, and Barry Manilow for their Hanukkah Sessions series, today the pair have shared a new reimagining of Van Halen’s “Jump.”

“Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard-rocking Jews, David Lee Roth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training,” the duo captioned on social media. “He became a rockstar the day he became a man.”

Watch Grohl and Kurstin’s cover of “Jump” below.

