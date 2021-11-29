Watch Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Cover The Ramones For Hanukkah

Tonight marks the second night of Hanukkah — happy Hanukkah! To celebrate the Festival Of Lights, Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin teamed up to cover the Ramones’ classic “Blitzkrieg Bop.” This is the second installment of Grohl and Kustin’s Hanukkah covers series, with the first being their rendition of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You).”

“Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music… as Joey and Tommy Ramone!” wrote Grohl and Kurstin. “GABBAI GABBAI HEY! Ladies and gentlemen… It’s the @RamonesOfficial! Blitzkrieg Bop!” The cover sounds overall intact, with a noted lyric tweak: “Hey, oy! Let’s goy!”

Hanukkah sameach, indeed. Watch below.