Dave Grohl Joined By Daughter Violet On Amy Winehouse Cover For Hanukkah

Tonight marks the fifth night of Hanukkah, and as such, we have another cover song from Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin. Following performances of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” Barry Manilow‘s “Copacabana (At The Copa),” and Van Halen’s “Jump,” tonight the duo tackles Amy Winehouse’s “Take The Box” with vocals from Grohl’s daughter Violet.

“Despite this song’s mention of a ‘Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,’ it’s common knowledge that the amazing woman behind the song was actually Jewish,” the pair wrote in a caption. “Gone far too soon…Ms. @amywinehouse and ‘Take The Box.'”

Watch the clip below.