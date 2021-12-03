Watch Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Cover Billy Joel’s “Big Shot”

And on the sixth night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin covered Billy Joel’s “Big Shot.” That’s right: After breathing new life into Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana (At The Copa),” Van Halen’s “Jump,” and Amy Winehouse’s “Take The Box,” the Foo Fighters frontman and superproducer are covering the Piano Man in the latest edition of their Hanukkah Sessions.

“While he claims a secular Long Island upbringing (and has songs full of Catholic and Italian imagery), Billy Joel remains one of the great Jews of musical scripture — here’s his ultimate ode to a true Macher,” they captioned on social media. (In Yiddish a “big macher” is a big shot.)

Watch the cover below.