Watch Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Cover The Clash For Hanukkah
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin are sharing a new cover of a song by a Jewish musician for every night of Hanukkah. So far, we’ve gotten covers of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana (At The Copa),” Van Halen’s “Jump,” Amy Winehouse’s “Take The Box,” and Billy Joel’s “Big Shot.” And today, on the seventh night of Hanukkah, Grohl and Kurstin are giving us a cover of the Clash’s “Train In Vain.”
“Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend Mick Jones, co-founder of @TheClash,” Grohl wrote on Twitter. “It’s London Calling Jerusalem as we take a ‘Train In Vain.'” Watch him perform a cover of “Train In Vain” with Kurstin below.