Right now, Baltimore’s End It are working hard to become the most widely beloved band in the hardcore underground. End It don’t have an album out — their records all top out at 10 minutes — but their EPs are monsters. Last year’s Unpleasant Living was one of the best hardcore records of the year, and the band’s outsized charisma and intensely fun live show are now the stuff of legend. (I’m seeing them with the Chisel next week, and I cannot wait.) Today, End It have followed Unpleasant Living with a beast of a new song.

Later this month, Flatspot Records will release The Extermination Volume IV, a compilation that’ll feature new tracks from bands like Raw Brigade, Spy, Mutually Assured Destruction, and the aforementioned Chisel. We’ve already posted two early singles, Speed’s “One Blood We Bleed” and Buggin’s “Attitude.” End It’s contribution is the fast, frantic, weirdly catchy “Familia Finito,” and we get to hear it today.

The song has a ridiculous video that aims to recreate the feeling of watching late-night TV commercial in the ’90s and ’00s. Director Kenny Savercool gives the End It take on phone sex lines and Girls Gone Wild, and frontman Akil Godsey plays Miss Cleo. Check it out below.

The Extermination Volume IV is out 1/27 on Flatspot Records.