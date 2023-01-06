This year music legend Peter Gabriel looks to be finally releasing i/o, an album he’s been teasing for two decades and his first new original LP in 21 years. There are tour dates branded with the album’s name, a new song snippet has emerged, and now there’s an official lead single out in the world.

That song is called “Panopticom,” and Gabriel shared this statement about it:

The first song is based on an idea I have been working on to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom. We are beginning to connect a like-minded group of people who might be able to bring this to life, to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.

Players on “The Panopticom” include longtime collaborators Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).