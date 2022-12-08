Preview A New Peter Gabriel Song In I/O Tour Teaser

News December 8, 2022 2:57 PM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Peter Gabriel announced some 2023 tour dates and revealed that a new album, I/O — his first album of original material since Up — will also be on its way next year. In a newsletter sent out today, Gabriel offered up a tour teaser video that included a preview of some of the new music that he’s been working on.

“I’m now surrounded by a whole ton of new material,” he said. “And I’ve pretty much got an album ready and it’s been a lot of fun playing with the band again and I’m excited about the idea of taking a lot of new material with me out on the road to see some of you there.”

The newsletter also notes that Gabriel’s North American tour dates will be announced next year.

Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

