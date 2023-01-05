Sam Smith & Lil Baby Are SNL’s First Two Musical Guests Of 2023

Sam Smith & Lil Baby Are SNL’s First Two Musical Guests Of 2023

Saturday Night Live has announced the host and musical guest for its first two episodes of 2023. On Jan. 21, host Aubrey Plaza (who was great in The White Lotus and Emily The Criminal and, uh, everything) will be joined by Sam Smith, fresh off their first American #1 hit and days from the release of new album Gloria. It’ll be Smith’s third SNL appearance, and presumably “Unholy” duet partner Kim Petras will be along for the ride.

The Jan. 28 episode pairs Creed III star Michael B. Jordan with Lil Baby, whose It’s Only Me dropped back in October.

