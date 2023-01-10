Fran – “God”

Fran – "God"

Marie Renaud

January 10, 2023 By James Rettig
0

Fran, the Chicago project led by musician Maria Jacobson, are releasing their new album Leaving next week. Three songs have been shared from it already — “So Long,” “Limousine,” and “Palm Trees” — and today we’re getting a fourth, “God,” a crackling but muted musing that Jacobson says is “about noticing how things change and how they stay the same.” “I’m not the same/ As I was when we started,” she sings on it. “The big mistakes/ That come with being honest.” Listen below.

Leaving is out 1/20 via Fire Talk Records.

