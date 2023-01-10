Sonic Temple’s 2023 Lineup Has Tool, Deftones, Kiss, QOTSA, And Foo Fighters Of Course

Sonic Temple, the hard-rock music festival that emerged in the wake of Rock On The Range, is returning to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus for a whopping four-day run in 2023. From May 25-28, the fest will welcome eight headliners including Foo Fighters, who may be on a mission to headline every North American music festival in 2023. (Today alone they’ve been announced for Boston Calling and Bonnaroo.) The other seven: Deftones, Tool, Kiss, Queens Of The Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, and Avenged Sevenfold.

Also performing are Columbus locals Beartooth, Converge, White Reaper, Jawbreaker, Suicidal Tendencies, Knocked Loose, Pennywise, Anti-Flag, Sublime With Rome, Filter, Falling In Reverse, Grandson, Angel Dust, Chevelle, Senses Fail, and Sometimes Y, the rock project Yelawolf conceived with Shooter Jennings, among others. Get ticket info here.