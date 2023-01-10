Sonic Temple’s 2023 Lineup Has Tool, Deftones, Kiss, QOTSA, And Foo Fighters Of Course

News January 10, 2023 11:35 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Sonic Temple’s 2023 Lineup Has Tool, Deftones, Kiss, QOTSA, And Foo Fighters Of Course

News January 10, 2023 11:35 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Sonic Temple, the hard-rock music festival that emerged in the wake of Rock On The Range, is returning to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus for a whopping four-day run in 2023. From May 25-28, the fest will welcome eight headliners including Foo Fighters, who may be on a mission to headline every North American music festival in 2023. (Today alone they’ve been announced for Boston Calling and Bonnaroo.) The other seven: Deftones, Tool, Kiss, Queens Of The Stone Age, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, and Avenged Sevenfold.

Also performing are Columbus locals Beartooth, Converge, White Reaper, Jawbreaker, Suicidal Tendencies, Knocked Loose, Pennywise, Anti-Flag, Sublime With Rome, Filter, Falling In Reverse, Grandson, Angel Dust, Chevelle, Senses Fail, and Sometimes Y, the rock project Yelawolf conceived with Shooter Jennings, among others. Get ticket info here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella 2023: Report

4 days ago 0

Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup

7 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Chris Brown’s “Run It!” (Feat. Juelz Santana)

2 days ago 0

Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Has Kendrick Lamar, Paramore, A Diarrhea Planet Reunion, & Much More

12 hours ago 0

Cage The Elephant Singer Arrested On Gun Charges

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest