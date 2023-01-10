Chisel Announce East Coast Reunion Shows, Set You Free Reissue

Chisel — the ’90s band made up of Ted Leo, John Dugan, and Chris Norborg — have been given the Numero Group reissue treatment this past year. The archival label has rolled out new editions of their old material throughout 2022, and now that’ll culminate with a reissue of their final album, 1997’s Set You Free, which will be released on an expanded double LP with five extra tracks and liner notes by JJ Skolnik — more details on that here.

The band is also expanding their reunion tour. Originally announced as part of the lineup for Numero Group’s upcoming 20th anniversary festival, the trio later added two more dates to their itinerary, one in Chicago and one in San Francisco. And now they’ve plotted out some East Coast shows that will take place in May.

Check out their reunion dates below:

02/16 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

02/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Numero20

02/20 San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop 30

05/10 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/11 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/12 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/13 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/14 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

Tickets for the Northeast shows will be on sale this Friday (January 13).