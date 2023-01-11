Alvvays Brought “Belinda Says” And A String Section To Fallon For Their Late-Night TV Debut
Alvvays, whose Blue Rev was our pick for the #1 album of 2022, made their late-night TV debut on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night. They played “Belinda Says,” which was, if you believe certain people, the #1 song of 2022.
Singer-guitarist Molly Rankin told us about how Belinda Carlisle inspired the song in our recent interview, though you can hear her stated Teenage Fanclub influence at least as much here. “Belinda Says” is the kind of fuzzy, propulsive, wistful guitar-pop tune that Alvvays always do so well. For this storied occasion, the Toronto indie greats brought along an orchestral string section to gift the performance that much more elegant uplift. Below, let them whisk you away.
Blue Rev is out now on Polyvinyl.