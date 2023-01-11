The Los Angeles hardcore band Zulu is about to do some really, really cool shit. Next month, they’ll head out on a big tour with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Scowl, and TrippJones. In March, they’ll release their much-anticipated full-length debut A New Tomorrow; we’ve already posted the incendiary lead single “Fakin’ Tha Funk (You Get Did).” And today, they’ve got a new music video with Eric Andre in it. Things are happening.

The music video in question is for the new song “Where I’m From,” which features guest vocals from a couple of prominent peers. Pierce Jordan is the leader of Philadelphia’s Soul Glo, who just made one of last year’s best albums, while Obioma Ugonna comes from the Atlanta band Playytime. The song is a hard-crunching beats with some absolute monster riffs and a towering sense of defiant pride: “We’ve been here, and we ain’t going nowhere!” Zulu are making anthems now.

Pierce Jordan and Obioma Ugonna both appear, alongside Zulu and their friends, in director Dez Yusuf’s “Where I’m From” video. The clip pays tribute to A Tribe Called Quest and Leaders Of The New School’s clip for their classic 1992 posse cut “Scenario,” and it’s got Eric Andre in there, making mean faces. Check out the videos for both “Where I’m From” and “Scenario” below.

A New Tomorrow is out 3/3 on Flatspot Records.