Stream Four New Viagra Boys Tracks From Cave World Deluxe
Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys initially released their third studio album Cave World in July of last year, and next month they’ll head out on a US tour in support. Ahead of said spring tour, Viagra Boys are now sharing a deluxe edition of Cave World, which features singles “Ain’t No Thief,” “Punk Rock Loser,” and “Big Boy,” plus four new tracks produced by Pelle Gunnerfeldt: “It Ain’t Enough,” “Stretch My Arms,” “Milk Farm,” and “Only Friend.” Check those out, plus some tour dates below.
TRACKLIST
01 “Baby Criminal”
02 “Cave Hole”
03 “Troglodyte”
04 “Punk Rock Loser”
05 “Creepy Crawlers”
06 “The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis”
07 “Globe Earth”
08 “Ain’t No Thief”
09 “Big Boy”
10 “ADD”
11 “Human Error”
12 “Return To Monke”
13 “It Ain’t Enough”
14 “Stretch My Arms”
15 “Milk Farm”
16 “Only Friend”
TOUR DATES:
02/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
02/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
02/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
02/18 – Boston, MA @ Royale
02/20 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
02/21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
02/23 – Detroit MI @ Majestic
02/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
02/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
02/27 – Denver CO @ Gothic
02/28 – Salt Lake City UT @ The Depot
03/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
03/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
03/04 – Seattle WA @ The Crocodile
Cave World Deluxe is out now via YEAR0001.