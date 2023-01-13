Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys initially released their third studio album Cave World in July of last year, and next month they’ll head out on a US tour in support. Ahead of said spring tour, Viagra Boys are now sharing a deluxe edition of Cave World, which features singles “Ain’t No Thief,” “Punk Rock Loser,” and “Big Boy,” plus four new tracks produced by Pelle Gunnerfeldt: “It Ain’t Enough,” “Stretch My Arms,” “Milk Farm,” and “Only Friend.” Check those out, plus some tour dates below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Baby Criminal”

02 “Cave Hole”

03 “Troglodyte”

04 “Punk Rock Loser”

05 “Creepy Crawlers”

06 “The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis”

07 “Globe Earth”

08 “Ain’t No Thief”

09 “Big Boy”

10 “ADD”

11 “Human Error”

12 “Return To Monke”

13 “It Ain’t Enough”

14 “Stretch My Arms”

15 “Milk Farm”

16 “Only Friend”

TOUR DATES:

02/13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

02/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

02/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

02/18 – Boston, MA @ Royale

02/20 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

02/21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

02/23 – Detroit MI @ Majestic

02/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

02/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/27 – Denver CO @ Gothic

02/28 – Salt Lake City UT @ The Depot

03/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

03/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

03/04 – Seattle WA @ The Crocodile

Cave World Deluxe is out now via YEAR0001.