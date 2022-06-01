Viagra Boys – “Punk Rock Loser”

Andre Jofre

New Music June 1, 2022 9:35 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Viagra Boys – “Punk Rock Loser”

Andre Jofre

New Music June 1, 2022 9:35 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Towards the end of April, Viagra Boys announced their new album Cave World, the quick followup to last year’s Welfare Jazz. We’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Ain’t No Thief” and “Troglodyte.” Today, they’re back with another.

Viagra Boys’ latest is called “Punk Rock Loser.” The group once more teamed with SNASK for the accompanying video, which finds Sebastian Murphy moving through a Wild West setting. Check it out below.

Cave World is out 7/8 via YEAR0001.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

2 days ago 0

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage, Appears In Paul McCartney’s Tour Visuals

2 days ago 0

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Is Having Another Moment Thanks To Stranger Things Plot Point

2 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Announce Another Reunion Show

19 hours ago 0

Dave Navarro Has Been Sick Since December With Long COVID

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest