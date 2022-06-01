Towards the end of April, Viagra Boys announced their new album Cave World, the quick followup to last year’s Welfare Jazz. We’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Ain’t No Thief” and “Troglodyte.” Today, they’re back with another.

Viagra Boys’ latest is called “Punk Rock Loser.” The group once more teamed with SNASK for the accompanying video, which finds Sebastian Murphy moving through a Wild West setting. Check it out below.

Cave World is out 7/8 via YEAR0001.