Steady Holiday – “The Balance”

New Music January 17, 2023 12:34 PM By James Rettig
0

Next month, Steady Holiday is releasing a new album, Newfound Oxygen, the follow-up to 2021’s Take The Corners Gently. We heard lead single “Can’t Find A Way” back in the fall, and today Dre Babinski is back with another new offering from her new album, the warm and chiming single “The Balance.” “[It’s] is about learning from mistakes, setting boundaries and knowing your limitations,” she said in a statement. “It contains a lot of universal truths that I needed to remind myself of when I wrote it, not necessarily ones I live by. It’s aspirational in that way.” Watch a video for the track below.

Newfound Oxygen is out 2/17.

