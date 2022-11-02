Steady Holiday’s Dre Babinski has announced a new album, Newfound Oxygen, her follow-up to Take The Corners Gently, which came out in early 2021. This one will be out in early 2023, and today the Los Angeles-based musician has shared its lead single, “Can’t Find A Way,” a sweepingly sad track about not feeling the same way about someone else as they do about you. “Can’t find a way to fall in love with you/ You worship everything I do/ But I know I can’t find a way to fall in love,” Babinski sings.

The track comes with a music video directed by Isaac Ravishankara. “I wanted to make a video that was far less literal than the song itself, but externalized the same emotional core – that the world as I know it is suddenly disoriented,” Babinski explains. “We brought to life the scene from the single’s artwork with fishing wire, blowdryers, and a platform that shifted to a 45 degree angle that the camera and table/chair was mounted to. I had to hold on for dear life.”

Watch below.

Newfound Oxygen is out 2/17.