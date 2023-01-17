Next month, Amber Arcades is releasing a new album, Barefoot On Diamond Road, the Dutch musician’s first new album in nearly five years. We’ve heard “Just Like Me” and “Odd To Even” from it so far, and today we’re getting another single, “True Love.”

“The song is loosely about a weekend trip I took with my partner when we had been dating for a couple of months,” Annelotte de Graaf said in a statement. “That weekend everything just clicked for me and I think I fully realized then that I wanted to go for this person.” She continued:

That realization is so wonderful and scary at the same time! We put so much pressure on ourselves with regards to romantic love and all our wants and needs that we want it to fulfill. I also strongly realized that weekend though that the things I value in a relationship have changed through the years, what’s important is more clear and things are simpler now in that way.

Listen below.

<a href="https://amberarcades.bandcamp.com/album/barefoot-on-diamond-road">Barefoot On Diamond Road by Amber Arcades</a>

Barefoot On Diamond Road is out 2/10 via Fire Records.