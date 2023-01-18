The Asheville Band To Watch Wednesday have announced a new album, Rat Saw God, which will be out in April. It was preceded by the epic “Bull Believer” last fall, and it’s one of our most anticipated albums of 2023. It was written and recorded shortly after 2021’s Twin Plagues at Drop Of Sun studio. Today, they’re sharing a new single from it, “Chosen To Deserve.”

“‘Chosen to Deserve’ is a writing exercise I gave myself to try to recreate the iconic song by Drive-By Truckers ‘Let There Be Rock’ but with my own experiences from growing up and fucking around and getting into stupid shit,” the band’s Karly Hartzman said in a statement. “The video directed by Spencer Kelly shows the setting of my upbringing and antics: my parents’ neighborhood in Greensboro, NC and Lake Myers RV Resort.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hot Rotten Grass Smell”

02 “Bull Believer”

03 “Got Shocked”

04 “Formula One”

05 “Chosen To Deserve”

06 “Bath County”

07 “Quarry”

08 “Turkey Vultures”

09 “What’s So Funny”

10 “TV In The Gas Pump”

TOUR DATES:

04/26 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

04/27 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

04/28 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

04/30 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

05/01 Austin, TX @ The Ballroom *

05/03 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar *

05/04 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

05/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom !

05/06 San Francisco, CA @ Independent *

05/08 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

05/09 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

05/10 Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

05/11 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *

05/13 Boise, ID @ The Shredder *~

05/12-14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/15 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

05/17 Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

05/18 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

05/19 Little Rock, AR @ Sticky Fingers Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *

05/20 Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

05/21 Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

05/27 Berlin, DE @ Schokoladen

05/28 Groningen, NL @ Vera

05/29 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs

05/31 Brussels, BE @ Witlof Bar

06/01 Paris, FR @ L’International

06/03 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

06/06 London, UK @ Lexington

06/07 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

06/09 Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/10 Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/15 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre #

06/16 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

06/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer @#

06/18 Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

06/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

06/21 Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair #

06/22 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

06/23 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern #

06/24 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme %

06/26 Chicago, IL @ Metro #

06/27 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

06/28 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #

06/30 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups #

07/01 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

* w/ Cryogeyser

! w/ Toner

# w/ Tenci

% w/ Advance Base

@ w/ All Dogs

~ w/ Mannequin Pussy

Rat Saw God is out 4/7 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.