Last October, Artist To Watch Caroline Rose released their first single in two years — “Love / Lover / Friend” — which also happened to be Rose’s first new music since 2020’s Superstar. Now, Rose is announcing their third album, The Art Of Forgetting, which arrives March 24 via New West. Rose is also sharing a bombastic, emotionally raw lead single called “Miami,” which has a video directed by Sam Bennett.

“I’m not one to shy away from drama, and so this was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak,” Rose elaborates on “Miami.”

Of the song’s dramatic video, which stars Massima Bell and was shot in Sagebrush at the Austin Motel, Rose says:

I was mainly focused on what would be the most effective way to move people in regards to the two characters and how they interact. Because this is a sort of loose recreation of some things in my life it was important to me to interpret the feeling of that time as accurately as we could within four minutesʼ time. Sam, who is a dear friend of mine and brilliant director, thought a great way to capture that fever-dream-like quality was to create a lot of movement with a continuous shot. He showed me different lenses and cameras to use and we ultimately went with an anamorphic, Old Hollywood-esque feel, which gives it that nostalgia thinking back on a time past.

About the self-produced The Art Of Forgetting, Rose expands: “Every time I make an album Iʼll come out of it learning a lot about myself. Now I look back and see the healing of a wound. I feel like a new version of myself. I think one for the better.”

Watch and listen to “Miami” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Love / Lover / Friend”

02 “Rebirth”

03 “Miami”

04 “Better Than Gold”

05 “Everywhere I Go I Bring The Rain”

06 “The Doldrums”

07 “The Kiss”

08 “Cornbread”

09 “Stockholm Syndrome”

10 “Tell Me What You Want”

11 “Florida Room”

12 “Love Song For Myself”

13 “Jill Says”

14 “Where Do I Go From Here?”

TOUR DATES:

03/31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center

04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

04/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/15 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

04/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Catʼs Cradle

04/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/25 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

04/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

05/06 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harrietʼs

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ BOTW

06/01 – Dublin, IE @ Whelanʼs

06/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

06/04 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

06/05 – London, UK @ Heaven

The Art Of Forgetting is out 3/24 via New West Records. Pre-order it here.