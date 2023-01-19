Caroline Rose – “Miami”
Last October, Artist To Watch Caroline Rose released their first single in two years — “Love / Lover / Friend” — which also happened to be Rose’s first new music since 2020’s Superstar. Now, Rose is announcing their third album, The Art Of Forgetting, which arrives March 24 via New West. Rose is also sharing a bombastic, emotionally raw lead single called “Miami,” which has a video directed by Sam Bennett.
“I’m not one to shy away from drama, and so this was a perfect opportunity to really bring out every ounce of desperation and anger and all those confusing emotions that happen after a big heartbreak,” Rose elaborates on “Miami.”
Of the song’s dramatic video, which stars Massima Bell and was shot in Sagebrush at the Austin Motel, Rose says:
I was mainly focused on what would be the most effective way to move people in regards to the two characters and how they interact. Because this is a sort of loose recreation of some things in my life it was important to me to interpret the feeling of that time as accurately as we could within four minutesʼ time. Sam, who is a dear friend of mine and brilliant director, thought a great way to capture that fever-dream-like quality was to create a lot of movement with a continuous shot. He showed me different lenses and cameras to use and we ultimately went with an anamorphic, Old Hollywood-esque feel, which gives it that nostalgia thinking back on a time past.
About the self-produced The Art Of Forgetting, Rose expands: “Every time I make an album Iʼll come out of it learning a lot about myself. Now I look back and see the healing of a wound. I feel like a new version of myself. I think one for the better.”
Watch and listen to “Miami” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Love / Lover / Friend”
02 “Rebirth”
03 “Miami”
04 “Better Than Gold”
05 “Everywhere I Go I Bring The Rain”
06 “The Doldrums”
07 “The Kiss”
08 “Cornbread”
09 “Stockholm Syndrome”
10 “Tell Me What You Want”
11 “Florida Room”
12 “Love Song For Myself”
13 “Jill Says”
14 “Where Do I Go From Here?”
TOUR DATES:
03/31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Arthur Zankel Music Center
04/01 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
04/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
04/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
04/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/12 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/15 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
04/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Catʼs Cradle
04/18 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/25 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
04/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
05/06 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harrietʼs
05/31 – Manchester, UK @ BOTW
06/01 – Dublin, IE @ Whelanʼs
06/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
06/04 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
06/05 – London, UK @ Heaven
The Art Of Forgetting is out 3/24 via New West Records. Pre-order it here.